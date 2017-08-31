Low: Paris Saint-Germain won’t sell Draxler

Germany manager Joachim Low insists Paris Saint-Germain will not be selling Julian Draxler on deadline day, despite reports linking him with Arsenal.

The Germany international signed for the Parisians last year and made 17 Ligue 1 appearances, scoring four goals and assisting in a further two.

Draxler has recently been linked with a move to Arsenal as they look for a replacement in the event that Alexis Sanchez departs, but Low doesn't believe PSG would even consider selling the 23-year-old winger.

“I know for a fact that Paris don’t want to sell him,” Low said, as quoted by the Independent.

“They are convinced of his outstanding qualities.

“He made such a big step forward there. I am convinced that he will come out on top at Paris. By now, he’s already playing a big role for us.”