Hummels in hot water after jumping off balcony

Mats Hummels is currently on international duty with Germany and the defender has spent some of his off-time leaping from a ledge into a pool and the German hierarchy are not impressed.

Germany play the Czech Republic on Friday evening in a World Cup Qualifier but Hummels’ mind seems to be elsewhere.

He was filmed making a massive plunge into the team hotel’s swimming pool, putting himself at serious risk of injury.

As if that he wasn’t bad enough, he opted to film the stunt and then post it on social media.

Sieht spektakulärer aus als es eigentlich ist / looks more spectacular than it actually is 😜 #donottrythisathome @goodcama A post shared by Mats Hummels – Bruder von JH17 (@aussenrist15) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

Needless to say, it never went unnoticed.

Team manager Oliver Bierhoff issued a warning to Hummels, saying: “It would have been worse if he’d jumped in head first.

“We’re not the social media police, yet we will point out that he is a role model.”

The 28-year-old cuts a super composed figure on the football field and so this development comes as a great surprise.

The last Jackass movie was aired in 2014. Maybe Mats is auditioning for the next one.