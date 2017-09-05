Dortmund: We didn’t let Barcelona screw us

Reinhard Rauball says Borussia Dortmund weren't rushed into selling Ousmane Dembele.

The 20-year-old French international was a deadline day transfer for Barcelona, who snapped up the striker as a replacement for the departed Neymar.

👉 Dembélé 👈 A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on Sep 2, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

But the Bundesliga club's president has said that their Primera Division rivals met all of their conditions prior to the sale.

Rauball, who oversaw the €105-million transfer, said they made sure they didn't lose out on the deal.

He said: "In the case of Dembele, we didn't let Barcelona screw us and made all the conditions clear from the beginning.

"If they hadn't met those conditions, the transfer wouldn't have been possible. The fact that it happened shortly before the window closed is just the way things are.

"Nevertheless, we really have to think about whether we can accept the fact that such transfers are possible until the end of August."