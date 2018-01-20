Preview: Bayern v Bremen

Runaway Bundesliga leaders FC Bayern München have a golden opportunity to extend their advantage in the title race when they face struggling SV Werder Bremen in Sunday's clash at the Allianz Arena.

Bundesliga

Date: 21 January 2018

Match Day 19

Kick-off: 15H30 local time

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: R. Kampka

Assistants: R. Kempter, B. Kempkes

Fourth official: D. Schaal

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern 108 57 24 27

Werder 108 27 24 57

Previous encounter:

Werder Bremen 0-2 Bayern 26/08/2017 (Bundesliga)

Bayern goalscorer: R.Lewandowski (72', 75')

Players to watch:

Robert Lewandowski is now fully fit for Bayern after some knee ligament issues. With his main competitor for the Golden Boot in Germany's top flight, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, having almost certainly signed for Arsenal, it means the Pole has a chance to add to his advantage with his next nearest opponent, Alfred Finnbogason, four goals behind him.

With just five clean sheets in 18 league matches for the visitors, all eyes will undoubtedly be on goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka. With huge odds stacked against Werder, the 25-year-old could have a major say in at least keeping things respectable for the Die Werderaner. The Czech Republic shot-stopper will no doubt be eager to perform on the big stage.

Team form and manager quotes:

Jupp Heynckes' men enter the contest with a gaping 13-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed RB Leipzig. In addition, the Bavarians have beaten Werder in their last 16 competitive matches while scoring 59 and conceding just eight.

Nonetheless, Heynckes is taking nothing for granted, saying: "Werder was still a shooting gallery in the league years ago, it has changed a lot, we have to be wide awake."

Meanwhile, the away outfit come into the game with some improved form having picked up eight points from 15 in their last five matches. Despite the run, Bremen are still languishing in 16th position and are in a fight against relegation.

Nonetheless, boss Florian Kohfeldt is taking an optimistic approach: "Our belief in our own strength has grown over the last few weeks. We want to take something away from Munich, I don't have to encourage my players for that."

Team news:

For Bayern, Mats Hummels and David Alaba are both likely to miss out with illness while Lewandowski is available after making a full recovery from a knee concern.

In Werder's camp, midfielder Thomas Delaney is fit and could feature, although long-term absentee Fin Bartels remains on the sidelines with an Achilles tendon rupture.