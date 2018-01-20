Kimmich is Germany’s best

Joshua Kimmich has been named Germany's Player of the Year for 2017.

The 22-year-old FC Bayern München star has been exceptional over the past 12 months; becoming a regular for Bayern team but more significantly playing a prominent role in Germany's Confederations Cup success.

The former RB Leipzig defender, who has stepped into the breach following Philipp Lahm's retirement, beat off competition from Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The fans have voted for Joshua #Kimmich as the #DieMannschaft Player of the Year 2017 🏆 He was followed by Julian #Draxler and @mterstegen1. 📰 https://t.co/wwqCruTZon pic.twitter.com/m3S6DnCz1T — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) January 19, 2018

Kimmich received more than 20,000 votes in the supporter poll to be crowned top dog.

Mesut Ozil, who won the award in 2016 and had been named Germany's Player of the Year five times in the last six years, didn't play enough times for Joachim Low's Germany this past year to be considered for voting, alongside Mats Hummels, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller.