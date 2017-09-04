Bobic has no issue with big transfer fees

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic believes that the huge transfer fees being paid in football are acceptable if clubs want to survive at the very top of the game.

German publication Kicker report that close to 4.43 billion euros has been spent by sides in the top five leagues of Europe in the past transfer window, with the likes of Neymar (Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros) and Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund to Barca for 105 million euros) being amongst the highest fees paid.

By comparison, Frankfurt has a relatively low-cost spending period in the window with striker Sebastien Haller coming in as their most expensive signing at seven million euros.

Nonetheless, Bobic told the publication, "We can not think morally – if you do, you'll be in the third or fourth league, you have to recognize the reality, of course, we can discuss whether a player is worth 222 million euros (such as Neymar)."

The 45-year-old added that in comparison to the spending power of some of the giants of world football, the Eagles do some of their scouting for a number of players in the lower divisions, adding, "We are looking in the third division, the second division, the Bundesliga and (in) the U23 teams…"