Ascacibar wants to prove himself at Stuttgart

Argentine midfielder Santiago Ascacibar is determined to enter the European stage with a bang after signing for Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart in August.

The 20-year-old made his first move overseas by signing for the German side from Estudiantes in Argentina and he is eager to prove his worth at his new club.

The defensive midfielder, who stands 1.68m tall, made 46 appearances for Estudiantes before completing his move to Stuttgart for a transfer fee of €8million.

"I am very satisfied and happy to be here in Stuttgart. Now I just want to give my all in every training session," he said, as quoted by Stuttgart's official website.

"Over the past few days, I’ve had the opportunity to get to know my new surroundings a little better. It’s made a very positive impression on me.

"The move to VfB is the best possible step for me to prove myself abroad. I want to implement my strengths into a good football team and develop further at the same time."