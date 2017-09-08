Ancelotti: I can’t guarantee Muller game time

FC Bayern München manager Carlo Ancelotti has acknowledged that forward Thomas Muller is frustrated by a lack of playing time but insists that’s part of football.

The 27-year-old Germany international has only played 78 minutes of Die Roten’s opening two Bundesliga games of the season, coming off the bench in one and being substituted in the other.

Ancelotti admitted that he understands Muller’s disappointment, but made it clear that he can’t guarantee anyone their starting berth.

🗣 @MrAncelotti: "@achtzehn99_en are a good team. We lost there last season so we want to put on a better performance this time." #TSGFCB pic.twitter.com/bAfMdweFVK — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 8, 2017

“Thomas Müller is fit, in good shape and can play tomorrow. I thank everyone for their opinions but I don’t need any clues,” said Ancelotti, according to Metro.

“I speak everyday with Thomas. It’s normal that a player is not happy if he sits on the bench. It was the same with me as player.

“Every player has to give the best. I know Thomas’ qualities but I can’t guarantee anyone’s place, this also applies to Muller.”