Ribery targets a second treble

The Frenchman was part of the Bayern side which won the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal in the 2012/13 season.

Last year, they managed to win the Bundesliga and domestic cup once again, but fell short of defending their Champions League title when they were dismantled by eventual winners Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

“I’ll never forget how I felt after we won the treble,” Ribery told Germany’s Bild newspaper. “It’s like I was flying.

“It was so sensational – so incredible. It drives you crazy and that is something I want to experience again in my career.”

Bayern appear on course for more glory with an 11-point cushion at the top of the Bundesliga at the midway stage of the campaign and a place in the last 16 of both cup competitions.

However, the most important games are yet to come and, despite laying solid foundations, Ribery warns that they cannot rest on their laurels.

“Remember last season? We were doing everything right then for a long time, but then the semi-final against Real Madrid arrived and we got it all wrong.

“We lacked rhythm and our minds were not good. Everything was so strange, and then we were out. That’s not going to happen to us again.”

Bayern face Shakhtar Donetsk in the last 16 of the Champions League next month while their challenge for a third straight Bundesliga title resumes with a trip to Wolfsburg on January 30.