Wolfsburg in talks over Schurrle

Borussia Dortmund have also expressed interest in bringing Schurrle back to the Bundesliga, the league where the midfielder made his top-flight debut with FSV Mainz before joining Bayer Leverkusen.??

Wolfsburg, currently second in the Bundesliga, are frontrunners for the 24-year-old???s signature and while they would not confirm any pursuit of Schurrle, the club???s sporting director Klaus Allofs said they would never rule out signing a high quality player.

???We are always thinking about making the team stronger and improving the quality with outside players,??? Allofs said.

???We have already clearly stated we are happy with our team.

???We have made many arguments as to why we should not change too much. Sometimes a possibility arises that you did not consider at the beginning: that is a general assessment, not necessarily a statement regarding Andre Schurrle.???

Schurrle???s departure from Stamford Bridge would be a catalyst for the arrival of much-touted Serie A winger Juan Cuadrado.

Cuadrado is reportedly interesting both Chelsea and Manchester United with Fiorentina thought to be unwilling to sell the Colombian for less than the ???35m buy-out fee stipulated in his contract.