Bayern begin pre-season training

FC Bayern München have confirmed that pre-season preparations are set to get underway on Monday at the club’s Sabener Strasse training complex.

The resumption of training sees the Bavarians resume competitive action 44 days since their last outing in the DFB Cup final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

In addition, the first day of practice for the 2018/19 campaign will feature coach Niko Kovac take his first session in charge of the Bundesliga giants, since leaving VfB Frankfurt at the end of the last campaign.

Meanwhile, the team’s official website have said that around 12 players will be present for Kovac to work with though certain stars are out due to injury, and because of international commitments.

Bayern said: “Kovac will be able to greet around a dozen first team players for the opening session in the afternoon (on Monday), including veterans Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and Rafinha, as well as the returning Renato Sanches.

“New signing Serge Gnabry, who will be officially presented in the morning alongside Kovac at the Allianz Arena, will still be taking things easy after the muscle injury he suffered at the end of last season.

“He’ll be undertaking a personal fitness programme like Arturo Vidal after his knee operation in April. Kovac will also have to wait to work with David Alaba. The left-back has been given an extra few days off after his appearances for Austria in June and will return to action on 11 July.

“Bayern’s World Cup participants will also be absent for a while and return bit-by-bit to training during pre-season.”