Lewandowski hints at potential Bayern exit

FC Bayern München striker Robert Lewandowski admits he has been toying with the idea of moving to a different league in the near future.

The Poland international, who is on duty at the World Cup in Russia, appeared to grow frustrated with the powers that be at the Allianz Arena this past season and may be eyeing a move elsewhere in the off-season.

Premier League outfit Chelsea have recently been linked with the former Borussia Dortmund star. Lewandowski has revealed that he does not know what will happen before the start of next season, but seems open to the idea of moving to England.

“I’ve already said that I don’t want to play in the same League forever, that’s for sure: but don’t know my future right now,” Lewandowski told the Players’ Tribune.

“The market? For now I’m not thinking about it. But I’m 29 and I know I can still play for many more years if I don’t hurt myself.”

Lewandowski has won six Bundesliga titles, four with Bayern and two with Dortmund, and was the German top-flight’s Golden Boot winner in 2013/14, 2015/16, and 2017/18.