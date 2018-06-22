Nagelsmann joining Leipzig in 2019

It has been announced that Julian Nagelsmann will depart TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the end of the 2018/19 campaign to take over the reins at RB Leipzig.

Nagelsmann was in the recent past linked with FC Bayern München, Arsenal and Real Madrid before those posts were filled, after an impressive start to his tenure at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

The 30-year-old secured UEFA Champions League football in his first season with a fourth-placed finish and went one better in 2017/18 by guiding TSG to third and a place in the group stages of Europe’s elite club competition for the first time.

OFFICIAL: Julian #Nagelsmann will become RB Leipzig head coach from the 2019/20 season. The 30-year-old joins from @achtzehn99_en and has agreed a contract with #DieRotenBullen until 2023. #Nagelsmann2019 pic.twitter.com/DVRrvBHR4c — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) 21 June 2018

Nagelsmann is contracted to the Sinsheim outfit until 2021, but has triggered a clause in his deal to part ways two years earlier. Not long after the revelation, Leipzig confirmed that the former 1860 Munich defender will take charge at the Red Bull Arena on a four-year contract from the 2019/20 season onwards.

“It was important to me to ensure clear conditions,” Nagelsmann said in a statement on his club’s official website.

“I owe it to Hoffenheim and all of its employees, as well as to the team and the fans, in a historic season in which we are competing in the Champions League for the first time, not to have constant assumptions about me and my future.

“Now everyone knows and we can focus professionally on the upcoming, difficult tasks. Everyone knows that I will be burning and doing everything I can to reach our ambitious goals until the last hour of my commitment to Hoffenheim.”

Commenting on their swift swoop, Bulls director of football Alexander Rosen said: “We knew about the contractual option, which is not exceptional in professional football.

“It speaks for the character of Julian, that he has now laid the cards publicly on the table and created so early for all clarity.”