Dortmund linked with Celtic ace Dembele

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly lining up Celtic forward Moussa Dembele as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who departed for Arsenal in January.

Dortmund were said to be keen on buying Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi after his superb loan spell at Signal Iduna Park, but cooled their interest due to a hefty asking price.

Nonetheless, French publication Foot Mercato report that Die Schwarzgelben are in the market for Dembele and they have made contact about acquiring his services on a number of occasions.

The 21-year-old has made a massive impact in Scotland, scoring 48 goals in 88 appearances across all competitions for the Bhoys.

Dembele caught the attention of Europe’s elite when he fired in a brace against Manchester City in 2016/17 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Despite a less than stellar previous season in hitting just 16 goals, BVB regard the France U21 international highly and are hopeful of bringing him to the Bundesliga.

He is valued at around 20 million pounds which is a much more affordable fee than the 50m the Blues reportedly want for Batshuayi.

At this stage it is unclear whether Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is willing to let his star performer go, though talks are ongoing between all the parties involved.