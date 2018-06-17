Gunter extends contract with Freiburg

SC Freiburg left-back Christian Gunter has extended his contract with the club, and the player expressed delight at continuing his career at the Schwarzwald-Stadion.

On Friday the outfit from Breisgau said they had renewed the contract of the talented defender well into the future, though no specifics were given about the length of the new deal.

The 25-year-old, who set a new record last season for the team as he appeared in every single Bundesliga match in 2017/18, has made 187 professional appearances for the Christian Streich-coached club.

Der #SCF hat den Vertrag mit Linksverteidiger Christian #Günter verlängert. Schön, dass Du bei uns bleibst, Chris 😉 Weitere Infos und das Video in voller Länge ➡️ https://t.co/H5fdDpmW56 pic.twitter.com/JpSu3OzGrv — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) June 15, 2018

The player was named captain after the retirement of previous incumbent Julian Schuster, and appears set for a bright future with Breisgau-Brasilianer.

Speaking to the official website, he said: “I feel at home here and extremely well, it fits with the team and the coaching team.

“We work together successfully and were able to stay in the division, that will be the target again next season.”

Sporting director Klemens Hartenbach also celebrated securing the longer term future of the Germany international, saying: “Christian Gunter made another big step forward in the past season and is a great support of our team, both athletically and personally.”