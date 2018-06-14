Boateng questions Rummenigge statement

Jerome Boateng has been left puzzled by comments from FC Bayern Munchen CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stating the defender is considering his future at the Allianz Arena.

The Germany international has enjoyed a successful seven-year spell in Munich, winning numerous trophies including six consecutive Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Boateng had returned to Germany in 2011 after making just 16 Premier League appearances for Manchester City during their 2010/11 title-winning campaign.

The 29-year-old admitted last month that he still harbours hopes of playing abroad, and Rummenigge has seemingly suggested Bayern are willing to listen to offers for him.

“I don’t hide the fact that we have a financial threshold, but it won’t be low for sure. But I know that Jerome is thinking about leaving,” the 62-year-old told Sport Bild.

Those remarks have baffled Boateng, who is preparing for the Mannschaft’s defence of their World Cup crown in Russia over the next month.

“That is not an issue right now. It’s about the World Cup now. I do not know why these statements were made,” he said at a news conference.

“We are here in the national team, there is a World Cup. Everything else is not an issue for me. I’ll say it: I’m just concentrating on the World Cup.”