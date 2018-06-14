Werder Bremen sign Beijmo on long term deal

SV Werder Bremen have confirmed the signing of right-back Felix Beijmo from Swedish top-flight side Djurgardens IF on a long-term deal, said to be worth close to three million euros.

Werder made the announcement on Tuesday night revealing that the 20-year-old former Sweden U19 international will ply his trade for Die Werderaner during the 2018/19 campaign.

The player was a regular for the Allsvenskan side last season and scored three goals. In addition, he managed five assists for the outfit from the Johanneshov district of Stockholm.

Bremen Chief Executive Officer Frank Baumann said of the deal on the club’s official website: “Felix is ​​a young, very ambitious player, who should revive the competition on the right wing.

“We are very glad that we could convince him of Werder and our way here.”

Meanwhile, manager Florian Kohfeldt also expressed his anticipation at securing the services of the talented young star. He added: “I am sure that Felix will integrate quickly and we will soon be able to see his qualities in the field.

“He is very fast, has a high precision in passing and stands for a very running-intensive game with well-timed attacking runs.”