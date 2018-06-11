Hoeness denies Lewandowski sale

Uli Hoeness says Robert Lewandowski will remain a FC Bayern München player next season as he rubbished reports the Bundesliga club was looking for 200m euros for the Polish star.

Lewandowski recently suggested he was looking for a new challenge having won four league titles with Bayern.

A number of top clubs including Manchester United, have been linked with the 29-year-old, but the Bayern president has ruled out a move for the former Lech Poznan and Borussia Dortmund frontman.

In an interview with Sky, Hoeness said: “A 200m euro price tag is nonsense.

“Robert will not be sold and will play next season with us. Everything has been said about that.”

Lewandowski is currently training with the Polish national team ahead of the 2018 Russia World Cup where they are in Group H with Senegal, Colombia and Japan.