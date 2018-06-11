Korkut handed Stuttgart extension

VfB Stuttgart head coach Tayfun Korkut has signed a new two-year contract as reward for an outstanding start to his tenure at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Korkut succeeded Hannes Wolf at the helm in January with the Bundesliga newcomers languishing close to the relegation zone in 14th place after a poor run of results.

The 44-year-old quickly turned around the club’s fortunes, guiding them to nine wins, four draws and just one defeat in 14 top-flight matches.

VfB have extended the contracts with head coach Tayfun Korkut, as well as his assistant coaches Ilija Aracic and Steven Cherundolo, until June 30th, 2020.

Korkut’s side finished seventh in the table, just two points adrift of European football, and the Swabian outfit have recognised the “exceptional” job done by the coaching staff.

“We have an excellent coaching team, spear-headed by Tayfun Korkut, and we are very happy to have been able to extend the deals with him and his assistant coaches Ilija Aracic and Steven Cherundolo earlier than anticipated, until 2020,” Reds sporting director Michael Reschke told the club’s official website.

“The sporting success in recent months has been quite exceptional. But aside from that, the professionalism which the three have brought to the club, along with the harmony and ambitiousness within the team and amongst the staff, which they initiated, has proven equally important in our decision to continue our cooperation.”