Delaney swaps Bremen for Dortmund

New Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre has continued to rebuild his squad with the capture of Thomas Delaney from Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen.

Delaney is the third new arrival at Signal Iduna Park since Favre succeeded Peter Stoger at the helm last month, with deals already completed for Marwin Hitz and Mario Wolf.

The 26-year-old midfielder attracted interest from BVB after registering three goals and four assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances for the River Islanders this past season.

Dortmund fought off competition from clubs in the Premier League to sign Delaney on a four-year contract – just 18 months after he moved to Bremen from Copenhagen.

“It was always a big desire of mine to play in the Premier League, and I had offers. But when Borussia Dortmund were mentioned, I didn’t have to think long,” the Denmark international told his new club’s official website.

“For me, BVB are one of the top 10 clubs in Europe and one of the top two in Germany – and the stadium is the best in Europe.”

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc added: “Borussia Dortmund have always had a top-class experience with Denmark internationals.

“Thomas Delaney is a physically and mentally strong player. He will enrich our game with his physical presence.”