Alaba: I’m not leaving Bayern

FC Bayern München defender David Alaba has revealed that he will stay at the Bundesliga champions despite talk of interest from Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old’s father claimed last month that Los Blancos were targeting Alaba in the off-season, but he has quashed the speculation.

“I’ll stay at Bayern,” the Austria international told Bild. “I feel very comfortable in Munich, so there’s nothing more to say about it.”

Alaba has been at Die Roten his entire senior career, aside from a loan spell at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, and still has three years left on his current contract.

He previously hinted that he may be looking for a fresh challenge elsewhere, but now looks set for at least another season in Bavaria.

Alaba has made 301 appearances for Bayern across all competitions and has scored 26 goals and provided 39 assists. He won the Champions League in 2013 and has bagged seven Bundesliga winners’ medals.