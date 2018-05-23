Hazard not considering Sevilla move

VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Thorgan Hazard says he is enjoying his football at the Bundesliga club and isn’t looking for a move to Sevilla.

The Belgian has been linked with a transfer to the Spanish outfit after scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists in the German top-flight this past season.

However, the 25-year-old has revealed that even though Sevilla are a top team, he is not considering a move away from Die Fohlen at the moment.

“Sevilla are a great club,” Hazard told Belgian media outlet RTBF.

“They are a good team who play at the top of one of Europe’s strongest leagues and compete highly in Europe almost every year, but Monchengladbach are strong too.

“Right now, I do not want to discuss my future as I still have things to do this season, then we can start to think about the next one.

“At the moment, I have a two-year deal with my club and whilst it is a shame we could not qualify for Europe, I feel good at this club and in this league.”

Mönchengladbach will not participate in a continental European competition next season, while Sevilla have qualified for the UEFA Europa League.