Mukiele reportedly close to signing for Leipzig

RB Leipzig look set to sign highly-rated defender Nordi Mukiele from Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier, according to French news outlet L’Equipe.

Montpellier chairman Laurent Nicollin reportedly turned down an initial bid of €14million before agreeing to a provisional deal of €16m, which is expected to be completed in the off-season.

Mukiele is thought to be excited by the prospect of playing for Leipzig due to their playing philosophy and their presence in continental European competitions.

The 20-year-old joined Montpellier from Stade Laval in January last year and has since made 56 appearances for the club.

However, with La Paillade finishing 10th in Ligue 1 this past season the talented young Frenchman will most likely be eager to sign for a club at least involved in the UEFA Europa League next term.

