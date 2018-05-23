Leverkusen sign Hradecky from Frankfurt

Bayer 04 Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky on a free transfer from rival Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Finland international has been at Frankfurt since 2015 and helped Die Adler win the DFB-Pokal with a 3-1 victory over FC Bayern München last week.

Tervetuloa, Lukas! 👋 Welcome to the Werkself! pic.twitter.com/SREpzYhFLC — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 23, 2018

Leverkusen are delighted to have secured the the 28-year-old’s services and believe he will add quality to the goalkeeper position as well as valuable leadership.

“We’re very happy to have strengthened our team with an outstanding goalkeeper,” sporting director Rudi Völler stated, according to the official Bundesliga website.

“Lukas Hradecky is an excellent Bundesliga keeper, has international experience and was an absolute leader in Frankfurt. He demonstrated his quality impressively in the Cup final.”

Hradecky made 40 appearances for Frankfurt in all competitions this past season and kept 11 clean sheets.

“It’s an important step in my career,” Hradecky added. “Bayer are a major player in the Bundesliga; the team plays beautiful attacking football and is a regular in European competitions. I’m sure we can achieve a lot together in the coming years.”