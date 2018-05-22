Hasenhuttl: Keita will improve Liverpool

Former RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes midfielder Naby Keita will make an instant impact at Liverpool next season.

The Guinea international burst onto the European football scene in his first season at Leipzig, in 2016/17, and at the end of that campaign agreed to move to Liverpool in 2018.

Keita didn’t quite live up to his first season’s performances in 2017/18, but Hasenhuttl is convinced that the 23-year-old will give the Reds a massive boost when he joins them in the off-season, simply due to his immense talent.

Time to also say 👋 to this star. Merci beaucoup and all the best at @LFC, Naby #Keita! 👏😍 pic.twitter.com/iAQRCfhYxI — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) May 13, 2018

“The lad’s just that good,” he told Bild. “He’s a pro through and through, he lives and breathes football. Even if he wins the Champions League, Jurgen [Klopp] will be thankful for the reinforcement.

“He will join an already incredible squad. But if there’s one player I don’t have any fear that he can make it at every club in the world, then that’s Naby.”

Hasenhuttl was in charge of Leipzig for the two seasons Keita starred for them. However, the Austrian cut his stay short by requesting to terminate his contract a year early, after the club opted not to offer him a new long-term deal.