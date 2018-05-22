Favre named as Dortmund coach

Borussia Dortmund have announced the appointment of Lucien Favre as their new head coach.

The 60-year-old former Hertha Berlin and VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach manager joins the Bundesliga side after leaving Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

Favre, who guided Nice to a third-place finish this season, has signed a contract with Dortmund until 30 June 2020.

🤝 Lucien #Favre wird Cheftrainer beim BVB! Der 60-jährige Schweizer erhält einen Vertrag bis 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣! 🗯 "Borussia Dortmund zu trainieren, ist eine reizvolle Aufgabe, die ich sehr gerne übernehme!" pic.twitter.com/h7v0G1Lb6f — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 22, 2018

He also enjoyed success in his last spell in Germany where he steered Hertha to a fourth-place finish in 2009 before securing Gladbach’s Bundesliga survival, having joined the club down 18th place.

Sporting Director Michael Zorc told BVB’s official website: “The appointment of Lucien Favre as coach is an important aspect of our fresh sporting start this summer.

“He’s highly regarded by us for the technical qualities that he demonstrated in impressive style many times throughout his spells with Hertha BSC and Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, and more recently with Nice.”

And Favre expressed his delight at joined Dortmund, saying: “Coaching Borussia Dortmund is an exciting task that I’m delighted to take on.

“I’d like to thank the directors for the faith they’ve shown in me. We’ll now work together on the new team. BVB is one of the most interesting clubs in Europe and I’m looking forward to returning to the Bundesliga, which I know extremely well and always kept an eye on during my two years in Nice.”