Labbadia: Wolfsburg’s hard work paid off

VfL Wolfsburg manager Bruno Labbadia expressed his satisfaction after beating Holstein Kiel 4-1 on aggregate in their Bundesliga relegation play-off.

Die Wolfe won the first leg of the tie 3-1 at home and successfully completed their survival effort on Monday night when they ground out a 1-0 victory at Kiel, thanks to Robin Knoche’s 75th-minute winner.

Labbadia was delighted to see his team come out on top and secure their Bundesliga status for at least another season, after a difficult top-flight campaign.

He told the press, according to the club’s official website: “First up I’d like to congratulate Holstein Kiel on a fantastic season and for their efforts against us over two legs. Of course, we’re pleased to have produced [two of] our best performances – and at such a decisive moment in the season.

“The hard work in the last few weeks has paid off. We made good use of the ball against a team that also likes to have the ball and managed to shut them out. We allowed them no real chances over 90 minutes and were in the right place at the right time to finish things off clinically.

“Judging on the performances over two legs, we deserve to stay in the Bundesliga. We’re pleased about that.”