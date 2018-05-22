Wolfsburg secure Bundesliga survival

VfL Wolfsburg secured their place in the Bundesliga on Monday by beating Holstein Kiel 1-0 in the second leg of their relegation play-off for a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Holstein Kiel 0 Wolfsburg 1

Match summary

Wolfsburg and Kiel both created chances early in the game but it was Die Wolfe who seemed to score in the 17th minute, only to see it disallowed by VAR.

Koen Casteels made a terrific save to keep Seydel out, before Robin Knoche produces the winning strike to see Wolfsburg stave off relegation.

Match report

Die Wolfe made a bright start as they threatened the hosts’ goal within the first two minutes. Maximilian Arnold delivered the free-kick but Felix Uduokhai sent his header wide of the post.

The home team had a decent chance around the 10-minute mark when Tom Weiland surged down the right before crossing for Marvin Ducksch, but his first-time volley couldn’t find the target.

Aaron Seydel produced some fine individual skill to excite the home support when he cut inside from the left to unleash a strike, but yet again it went wide.

The breakthrough seemed to finally arrive in the 17th minute when Wolfsburg’s Yunus Malli put the ball in the back of the net. However, the goal was disallowed after a VAR review because Divock Origi was offside and obstructed the goalkeeper’s view of the ball.

The scores remained level at 0-0 at the break, with Wolfsburg still enjoying their 3-1 aggregate lead from the first leg.

Shortly after the interval, Kiel had a great chance to score the opener. Seydel found the target with his shot but goalkeeper Koen Casteels made a super one-handed save to deny him.

The tie was put to bed in the 75th minute when Wolfsburg scored their away goal for a 4-1 aggregate lead. Robin Knoche showcased his movement off the ball as he slipped in at the near post to head home and secure his side’s place in the Bundesliga for at least another season.

There was a late scare for Wolfsburg when Rafael Czichos bundled the ball over the line for Kiel, but it was disallowed by VAR for a handball.