Pulisic set to play for Dortmund in LA

United States of America international Christian Pulisic could feature for Borussia Dortmund when they face Los Angeles FC in a friendly on 22 May at the Banc of California Stadium in LA.

It would be the first time the American star has played for his German Bundesliga side in his home country, following his move to BVB in 2016.

Dortmund are on tour to the USA as a part of their off-season programme.

Die Schwarzgelben endured a roller-coaster ride of a campaign in 2017/18 and just managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League on goal difference ahead of Bayer Leverkusen.

Nonetheless, the outfit from North Rhine-Westphalia has since played two charity games against minnows Zwickau (4-4), as well as Herne (4-0).

The club will face LA without a number of players who are World Cup-bound which includes Roman Bürki, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro, Lukasz Piszczek and Marco Reus.

In addition, Ömer Toprak is not a part of the 18-man squad as he is injured.

The Major League Soccer side could pose an interesting challenge for the visitors as they are second in the Western Conference, and possess a proven goal-scorer like former Arsenal and Real Sociedad striker Carlos Vela.

The Mexico forward has seven goals so far which includes two game-winning strikes for the Bob Bradley-coached outfit.