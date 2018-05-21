Bayern give Heynckes big send-off

FC Bayern München officials and supporters gave retiring manager Jupp Heynckes a momentous send-off on Sunday as the club celebrated winning the Bundesliga title at the Marienplatz in Munich.

Around 15 000 Bayern fans were on hand to greet the team after the Bavarians recorded a record-extending 28th German championship.

Despite losing the final of the DFB-Pokal Cup 3-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, the mood was jubilant to honour the champions in sunny conditions at the central square in the city centre.

Heynckes told the club’s official website that he did not expect such a big turnout following the loss, saying: “I didn’t expect this today. To have so many fans here celebrating us is just mad.

“It was great fun to work with this team this season. The team has played a football we haven’t seen for a long time in Munich.”

Chants reportedly filled the air of ‘Jupp, Jupp, Jupp’ as supporters gave their thanks to the retiring 73-year-old mentor.

Speaking of his contribution, Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: “Our friend Jupp had his final game yesterday. He is now in retirement.

“What he has done for FC Bayern is beyond words. We all would’ve liked to give our coach the perfect send-off, but it wasn’t to be. But I think Jupp has still had a great time here.”