Boateng considering Bayern exit

Jerome Boateng says that while he remains happy at FC Bayern München he won’t rule out a move to another club ahead of the new season.

The 29-year-old spent a season in the Premier League with Manchester City, having otherwise played the rest of his career in Germany.

The former Hertha Berlin and Hamburg defender has been with Bayern since 2011 and says he is about ready for a change of scenery.

Bayern, who is contracted at Bayern until 2021 told Sky: “Foreign countries are always interesting. You do not have many chances. Everyone has to decide for himself whether he wants to gain experience again.

“I’m a different age now than I was at Manchester City and now at the point of thinking about it again.

“Of course, it’s very difficult to get away from Bayern. That would not be a decision against Bayern, I’ve been feeling very well in Munich for years.”