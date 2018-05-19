Dortmund sign Augsburg goalkeeper Hitz

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz.

The 30-year-old shotstopper is a former St. Gallen II, VfL Wolfsburg and Switzerland international who joined Augsburg in 2013.

He has signed a three-year deal at Signal Iduna Park on a free-transfer.

🙌 Herzlich willkommen, Marwin #Hitz! 🤝 Borussia Dortmund verpflichtet den 30-jährigen Torhüter vom @FCAugsburg. 📝 Er unterschreibt einen Vertrag bis 2021. pic.twitter.com/IrKJyny3AO — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 19, 2018

Hitz is expected to compete for a first team place against Roman Burki, with veteran Roman Weidenfeller having departed.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Hitz said: “After five very special years at Augsburg on both a sporting and personal level, I wanted to experience something different.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of a club as big as BVB and especially to the Champions League matches.”