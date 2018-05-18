Bennetts pens Gladbach contract

The contingent of young English players in Germany has increased by one with Keanan Bennetts’ signing for Bundesliga outfit VfL Borussia Monchengladbach.

Die Fohlen already have English duo Mandela Egbo and Reece Oxford being given opportunities in the German top-flight, while Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman have also featured at Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig respectively.

The 19-year-old Bennetts, whose mother was born in Hamburg, has signed a four-year deal with Gladbach after parting ways with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and he is expected to adapt quickly as he already speaks German.

New chapter starts now!

I would like to thank my family and my agent for all the support in making this deal possible. But most of all, thank you to Borussia Mönchengladbach for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get started!#diefohlen #fohlenelf 💚🖤💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/plV7p9TfCH — Keanan Bennetts (@kbennetts_11) May 18, 2018

“Keanan can play a variety of attacking roles,” sporting director Max Eberl told the press.

“He has played for Spurs in the Premier League 2 and in the UEFA Youth League this season, and we back him to make the step up to the Bundesliga. We’re delighted he has chosen to sign for Borussia.”

“Borussia are one of Germany’s biggest teams,” added Bennetts. “I’m really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Borussia Park.”