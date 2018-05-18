Labbadia: Wolfsburg not out of the woods yet

VfL Wolfsburg manager Bruno Labbadia insists his side are not safe yet despite winning 3-1 in the first leg of their Bundesliga relegation play-off against Holstein Kiel.

Die Wolfe hosted the first leg on Thursday and were off to the ideal start when Divock Origi scored in the 13th minute. Kingsley Schindler equalised for the visitors, but Josip Brekalo and Yunus Malli secured a comfortable win for the home team.

Labbadia was pleased with his team’s overall performance but made it clear that they shouldn’t take the second leg for granted against Holstein, who finished third in the second division this season.

#WOBKSV “We haven’t achieved anything yet.”

———–

The coaches’ post-match comments following VfL Wolfsburg’s 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel in the relegation play-off first leg ➡️ https://t.co/vKoojA9PjG | #vflwolfsburg pic.twitter.com/z0ddXNFU5S — VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) May 17, 2018

“It was a full-blooded display from both teams – just as I expected. We played very well for large parts of the game. It was a solid performance both with and without the ball, but we were a little sloppy in the final 20 minutes,” said Labbadia, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“It was an important win for us and it’s great that we managed to score a couple of goals, like we did against Köln.

“I’m expecting another tough encounter on Monday, though. We know what to expect and we’re aware that we haven’t achieved anything yet other than a first-leg victory.”

The second leg will be played at Holstein-Stadion in the city of Kiel on Monday.