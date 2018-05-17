Mönchengladbach restructure backroom staff

VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach have revamped their backroom in preparation for the 2018/19 season, making changes to both the personnel and the staff structure.

Die Fohlen will bring in an extra goalkeeping coach in 35-year-old Steffen Krebs, while current coach Uwe Kamps will become the head of the goalkeeping team.

One final training session before the boys go on holiday, and one last ever one for Christofer #Heimeroth before he officially retires! 💚 pic.twitter.com/Zs6dDJg3ZG — Gladbach (@borussia_en) May 17, 2018

Rehabilitation coach Andreas Bluhm will part ways with the club, making way for new fitness coach Qurin Loppert.

“We have decided to change a number of processes and do some restructuring,” said sporting director Max Eberl, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“There will also be some personnel changes. Some are our own decisions, some are requests from the staff themselves. We would like to thank those departing for their long service to Borussia.”

In terms of the medical department, Eberl added: “We will continue to work with Dr. Stefan Hertl on a sports medicine and orthopaedic front, and with Dr. Heribert Ditzel for internal medicine. We will also be adding a new permanent team doctor to the department.”