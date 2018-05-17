Hutter named new Frankfurt boss

Eintracht Frankfurt have announced that Adi Hutter will become their new head coach ahead of the start of next season.

The 48-year-old former Red Bull Salzburg and BSC Young Boys coach takes over from Bayern Munich-bound Niko Kovac on a contract until 2021.

A former Austrian international midfielder, Hutter joins Frankfurt after winning the Swiss Super League title this season.

Austrian coach Adi Hütter will take charge of Eintracht from next season. The 48-year-old, who is currently in charge of @BSC_YB, has signed a contract until the summer of 2021. Welcome, Adi! 🦅 #SGE pic.twitter.com/Dz4mXYjqmE — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) May 16, 2018

He is joined by assistant coach Christian Peintinger.

Speaking to the club’s website after being appointed, Hutter said: “I had three wonderful years at Young Boys and was extremely happy there. I’ll always remember my time there, especially our title triumph and the incredible emotions and celebrations that followed.

“Joining Eintracht Frankfurt is a dream come true for me. I never appeared in the Bundesliga during my playing days, even though I once had an offer [from a Bundesliga club]. I’ve turned down one or two coaching offers from the Bundesliga in the past, so I’m all the more excited to be able to work in the league of the world champions.”

Board member Fredi #Bobic: "We're absolutely convinced Adi #Hütter's the right man for the job: his CV, his personable manner and his footballing philosophy." | #SGE pic.twitter.com/CloOnTjdUg — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) May 17, 2018

Eintracht board member Fredi Bobic added: “Adi knows his football, he lives and breathes the sport. His CV is impressive.

“He’s proved at several clubs that he’s capable of getting the maximum out of his players through hard work, even if circumstances aren’t ideal. That’s why he’s a perfect fit for our club.

“Adi was always our preferred choice, and our talks ultimately reached a positive conclusion. We’re looking forward to a successful time together.”