Hasenhuttl cuts his Leipzig stay short

RB Leipzig have confirmed that manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has left the club after requesting that his contract be terminated early.

The Austrian still had a year left to run on his Leipzig contract but was eager to sign a new long-term deal. When the Bundesliga outfit rejected the idea of a new agreement, Hasenhuttl opted to part ways with the club.

“The club are well within their rights not to offer me an extension, but we also stressed that going into the final year of a contract without a clear long-term future plan wasn’t ideal” said Hasenhuttl, as quoted by the official Bundesliga website.

“I thought it was important for the future of the club and I would have liked to have been given a reassuring yes rather than a resounding no. That’s why I asked for my contract to be terminated early. I’d like to thank everyone at the club for an unforgettable time.”

Hasenhuttl led Leipzig to promotion from the second tier of German football into the Bundesliga in 2016, and guided them to a runners-up finish in their first season in the top flight. However, they slipped down to sixth in the recently concluded campaign.

Sporting director Ralf Rangnick admitted that he would have preferred to see the 50-year-old stay, adding: “I would have really liked to continue into the next season with Ralph Hasenhuttl as head coach. From the bottom of my heart, I wish him all the best for the future, both professionally and privately.”