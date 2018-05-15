Hoffenheim confirm Nagelsmann will continue

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim have made it clear that manager Julian Nagelsmann will continue his work at the club next season, despite reports linking him with the vacant Arsenal job.

Nagelsmann was overlooked for the FC Bayern Munchen job, with Niko Kovac of Eintracht Frankfurt set to take over when Jupp Heynckes leaves at the end of the season, and now appears to be a candidate for the job in north London.

However, Hoffenheim are eager to hold on to their 30-year-old manager, who has helped the German outfit perform above expectations over the last few seasons.

“Julian Nagelsmann will be our coach next season. 100 per cent,” director of football Alexander Rosen told Sky in Germany.

Nagelsmann took over as Hoffenheim boss in February 2016 and guided them to safety, finishing 15th in the Bundesliga that season.

Despite narrowly avoiding the drop, he then lifted them to fourth-place in the top flight in 2016/2017 before a third-place finish this season. The club had never before placed in the top four.