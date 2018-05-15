Zorc: Dortmund need a fresh start

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc believes the club need to go back to its core values, after an underwhelming 2017/18 season.

The BVB only just managed to hold on to fourth position in the Bundesliga to claim a UEFA Champions League spot this campaign. They finished level on points with fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who had an inferior goal difference.

Dortmund sacked manager Peter Bosz after the 2-1 defeat to Werder Bremen on December 9, replacing him with Peter Stoger, and Zorc believes the disruptive exits of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele also contributed to the problems the club experienced.

“We will focus again on values such as discipline, team spirit, community spirit. That was not always easy because of the incidents this season. You have to set certain values and pay attention to them,” Zorc said to RevierSport.

“I believe that we ultimately solved the incidents in the best possible way in the interests of the club. But it still has an effect in the dressing room when a player has already announced his transfer to his colleagues.

“Of course, we made mistakes. If you dismiss your coach [Peter Bosz] before Christmas, then of course you have not been right.”

“We are relieved to be in the Champions League after a difficult and complicated season for a variety of reasons,” he added.

“This season was not a glorious one, but we now have plans for security with which to build our future and to implement our ideas. The idea being that now we have to have a new start.”