Heynckes promises different Bayern in Berlin

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes turned his attentions to the German Cup final after signing off in the Bundesliga with a 4-1 loss to Stuttgart on Saturday.

Daniel Ginczek opened the scoring at the Allianz Arena after just five minutes, ahead of a Corentin Tolisso (21′) equaliser.

Anastasios Donis (42′) restored Stuttgart’s lead and after Chadrac Akolo (52′) added a third, Ginczek (55′) sealed the win with his second of the tie.

It was the league champions’ first home defeat in their final Bundesliga match of the season.

After the game, Heynckes told the club’s official website: “Congratulations to VfB Stuttgart! They turned in a top display with many counters and deservedly won at the end of the day. VfB were very well-organised, they were great in defence.

“We had three gilt-edged chances when it was 1-1, we failed to take them. If you’re up against a top-class defence you have to take the lead so your opponents have to change their tactics.

“It was one of those days. Now we have to accept and stomach the defeat and prepare for the cup final as best we can from Tuesday. We’ll see a different Bayern team in Berlin.”

Stuttgart coach Tayfun Korkut added: “We have to congratulate FC Bayern, for the season, for the championship title. We saw a very well-organised VfB team today. We wanted to needle them and were highly effective in taking our chances. That’s how you achieve a result like this.”

Bayern play Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal on Saturday 19 May 2018.