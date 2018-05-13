Stoger announces Dortmund departure

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Stoger has confirmed his exit from the Bundesliga club following a 3-1 loss to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in their final game of the season.

Dortmund scraped into the UEFA Champions League on goal difference on Saturday, finishing fourth in the league. However, Stoger, who replaced Peter Bosz midway through the campaign, has nevertheless decided that new leadership is needed.

“This was my last contracted game for Dortmund, which we decided together some time ago,” he was quoted as saying by ESPN. “A new system, with a new coach, will do the club well.”

Although Stoger takes pride in his achievements at Signal Iduna Park, he feels that the final day summed up an altogether disappointing season by the club’s lofty standards.

“The game today was a reflection of what has happened at Dortmund throughout the season. It is still important for this club that we are in the Champions League,” he said.

BVB have yet to announce his successor, but Nice manager Lucien Favre is reportedly the favourite for the job.