Stuttgart spoil Heynckes’ party with drubbing

Jupp Heynckes’ final Bundesliga match as FC Bayern München manager ended in defeat as his side went down 4-1 to VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich 1 Stuttgart 4

Ginczek (5′) breaks the deadlock

Tolisso (21′) equalises for Bayern

Donis (42′) restores Stuttgart’s lead

Akolo (52′) and Ginczek (55′) seal win

Match Summary

A brace from Daniel Ginczek helped the visitors claim a surprise win on the final day of the Bundesliga season. Anastasios Donis played a key role for them, proving tricky for Bayern to handle on the counter.

Stuttgart went into the break 2-1 up thanks to goals from Ginczek and Donis either side of a Corentin Tolisso strike. After the break, Chadrac Akolo doubled their lead before another Ginczek goal put the cherry on top.

FT @FCBayernEN 1-4 @vfb_int It's supposed to be party day but Bayern are stunned as Stuttgart produce a clinical counter attacking display to record a memorable win.#FCBVFB pic.twitter.com/b7Dxv1IGbz — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 12, 2018

Full Report

Heynckes was hoping for a smooth farewell in his last league game at the helm, but Stuttgart signalled their intentions to spoil the trophy celebrations early on. Donis surged past Rafinha and in behind the defence before cutting back for Ginczek to break the deadlock in the fifth minute.

5' GOAL! 1-0 @vfb_int WOW. Donic races the @FCBayernEN defence like they weren't even there and tees up Ginczek for a simple finish!#FCBVFB pic.twitter.com/gKGl3b0VAb — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 12, 2018

Bayern responded in the 21st minute, with Robert Lewandowski heavily involved in the build-up. He made mincemeat of Holger Badstuber on the turn before being taken out by Ron-Robert Zieler. The ball went into the path of Tolisso, who equalised.

21' GOAL! 1-1 @FCBayernEN Lewandowski is taken down in the box but the referee allows play to continue and Tolisso scores an easy goal.#FCBVFB pic.twitter.com/KcRcUK0DNn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 12, 2018

The champions went on the offensive, looking to take the lead, but they were once again caught out by Donis. This time, the winger went solo, before beating Sven Ulreich to put the visitors back in front.

42' GOAL! 2-1 @Vfb_int He does it again! Donis wins the ball off Sule in midfield and puts away a composed finish to put Stuttgart back ahead!#FCBVFB pic.twitter.com/9IMvGYcRzx — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 12, 2018

Stuttgart picked up where they left off at half-time, hitting Bayern on the break down the left. Emiliano Insua picked out Akolo with a cross and the striker buried his header in the 52nd minute.

52' GOAL! 3-1 @vfb_int Oh my word. Stuttgart cut @FCBayernEN open and Akolo header puts the visitors in dreamland!#FCBVFB pic.twitter.com/Yr8Rx8jvh2 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 12, 2018

Their fourth goal came on the rebound. After Ulreich saved Erik Thommy header’s from a Donis cross, Ginczek was there to slot home his second goal of the game.

55' GOAL! 4-1 @vfb_int WHAT IS HAPPENING? Stuttgart have a go at the champions again and Ginczek gets his brace to put them FOUR-one up. FOUR!#FCBVFB pic.twitter.com/ZjomD0fZDf — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 12, 2018

Zieler played a crucial role in preserving Stuttgart’s lead, making a number of crucial saves to deny Heynckes the send-off he would’ve wanted.