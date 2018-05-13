Bundesliga

Hoffenheim down Dortmund to finish third

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim qualified for the UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund at the WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday.

Hoffenheim 3 Borussia Dortmund 1
Kramaric (26′) breaks the deadlock
Reus (58′) draws Dortmund level
Szalai (63′) restores hosts’ lead
Kaderabek (73′) wraps up victory

Match Summary

Dortmund’s season ended in disaster as a first-half strike from Andrej Kramaric and goals from Adam Szalai and Pavel Kaderabek after the break saw TSG leapfrog them in the table, despite Marco Reus briefly restoring parity in the 58th minute.

Full Report

A couple of early saves from Oliver Baumann kept the visitors at bay before Hoffenheim struck in the 26th minute. Kramaric pounced on a failed clearance from Roman Burki to slot home the opener.

Andre Schurrle wasted a golden opportunity in the 33rd minute. After being played clean through by Reus, he somehow fired into the side-netting.

The hosts nearly doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute. Burki made a fine save to deny Szalai at the near post. Then, shortly afterwards, Kaderabek’s effort was cleared off the line by Lukasz Piszczek.

BVB were rewarded in the 58th minute when Reus controlled a Raphael Guerreiro pass before firing home the equaliser from close range.

However, it took just five minutes for TSG to regain the lead. Kramaric turned provider this time, setting up Szalai, who lobbed the ball over Burki to score.

Kaderabek then put Hoffenheim ahead of Dortmund on goal difference following chaos in the box after Kramaric’s free-kick was just about cleared off the line. He slotted home with a right-footed shot in the 73rd minute.

As a result of the victory, Hoffenheim finished third in the Bundesliga, while Dortmund scraped through to the Champions League in fourth.

