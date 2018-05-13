Hoffenheim down Dortmund to finish third

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim qualified for the UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund at the WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday.

Hoffenheim 3 Borussia Dortmund 1

Kramaric (26′) breaks the deadlock

Reus (58′) draws Dortmund level

Szalai (63′) restores hosts’ lead

Kaderabek (73′) wraps up victory

Match Summary

Dortmund’s season ended in disaster as a first-half strike from Andrej Kramaric and goals from Adam Szalai and Pavel Kaderabek after the break saw TSG leapfrog them in the table, despite Marco Reus briefly restoring parity in the 58th minute.

FT @achtzehn99_en 3-1 @BVB Hoffenheim prove too strong on the day and see off Dortmund to qualify for the Champions League! Dortmund will join them, despite defeat, courtesy of better goal difference than 5th placed @Bayer04_en.#TSGBVB pic.twitter.com/AJviQYicJP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 12, 2018

Full Report

A couple of early saves from Oliver Baumann kept the visitors at bay before Hoffenheim struck in the 26th minute. Kramaric pounced on a failed clearance from Roman Burki to slot home the opener.

26' GOAL! 1-0 @achtzehn99_en Kramaric strikes low into the corner after Burki makes an absolute mess of the pass in goal. Hoffenheim, as things stand, move back into the top 4! #TSGBVB pic.twitter.com/MhuBb48Wtm — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 12, 2018

Andre Schurrle wasted a golden opportunity in the 33rd minute. After being played clean through by Reus, he somehow fired into the side-netting.

The hosts nearly doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute. Burki made a fine save to deny Szalai at the near post. Then, shortly afterwards, Kaderabek’s effort was cleared off the line by Lukasz Piszczek.

BVB were rewarded in the 58th minute when Reus controlled a Raphael Guerreiro pass before firing home the equaliser from close range.

58' GOAL! 1-1 @BVB Guerreiro shows lovely skill to set up Reus and he makes no mistake with the finish!@achtzehn99_en down to 5th, with @Bayer04_en cruising against @Hannover96!#TSGBVB pic.twitter.com/mS9yq7tZMJ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 12, 2018

However, it took just five minutes for TSG to regain the lead. Kramaric turned provider this time, setting up Szalai, who lobbed the ball over Burki to score.

63' GOAL! 2-1 @achtzehn99_en Lovely buildup play from Hoffenheim and Szalai puts them back in front with a delicate chip over the keeper! Hoffenheim back up to 4th! #TSGBVB pic.twitter.com/TreTAO8rNU — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 12, 2018

Kaderabek then put Hoffenheim ahead of Dortmund on goal difference following chaos in the box after Kramaric’s free-kick was just about cleared off the line. He slotted home with a right-footed shot in the 73rd minute.

73' GOAL! 3-1 @achtzehn99_en Hoffenheim in the Champions League? Kaderabek extends their advantage by striking from the set piece.@BVB are now clinging onto the top 4 on goal difference… #TSGBVB pic.twitter.com/g0lVxKl1me — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 12, 2018

As a result of the victory, Hoffenheim finished third in the Bundesliga, while Dortmund scraped through to the Champions League in fourth.