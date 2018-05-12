Heynckes explains Bayern revival

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes says he turned around the club’s fortunes earlier in 2017/18 by asking the players to match their talent with hard work and togetherness.

The 73-year-old took over the team in October last year at a stage when the Bavarians were five points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, and on the back of a poor defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

However, he has transformed fortunes since his appointment by winning the league by a massive margin, and also helping the side to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

In addition, Bayern have a DFB Cup final on 19 May to look forward to against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Ahead of his final home game in charge against Stuttgart on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, Heynckes explained his methodology and revealed the emotions he is experiencing as he heads into retirement.

He told the club’s official website: “When I started I didn’t think of winning the championship title or advancing to the cup final or the Champions League semi-finals.

“First I considered how to approach the task, how to manage the training load. It was a difficult time. We were in the international break, the players returned to the Sabener Strasse one by one, so I gave a total of three inaugural addresses in the fitness room (laughing).

“I quoted Usain Bolt because I had just read a biography on him before I came to Munich. When he celebrated his biggest successes, he said something like: ‘Of course I’m blessed with exceptional talent, but I could have never achieved the big triumphs without my team.’

“I wanted to tell my team: you won’t achieve anything in football without team spirit and team work. That’s why you can’t just buy a team to win the Champions League. They have to grow together.

“I never planned these eight months, they were an additional chapter in my biography, albeit very exceptional. To take over a club like Bayern aged 72, turn everything upside down and return it to winning ways: I can’t tell you how emotional it’ll be for me (to retire).”

Bundesliga, UEFA or Transfers: