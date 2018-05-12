New Bayern deals for Robben and Rafinha

FC Bayern München have announced that Arjen Robben and Rafinha will remain at the Allianz Arena beyond the current campaign after agreeing new one-year deals.

The duo were facing uncertain futures with their respective contracts coming to an end in the off-season. Both players had been linked with moves elsewhere in recent weeks.

However, they have followed in the footsteps of Franck Ribery by agreeing extensions at Bayern, with the French winger signing on for another 12 months last week.

Dutch wizard Robben is set to enter a decade of service for the Bavarian giants, having joined them from Real Madrid in 2009.

Brazilian defender Rafinha has been with the Reds since 2011, when he was brought in from Genoa.

“We are delighted that we will be extending these deals by another year,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told the club’s official website.

“Both Arjen Robben and Rafinha play important roles in our plans for the coming season.”