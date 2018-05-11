Preview: Hoffenheim v Dortmund

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund will both be looking to secure their place in the Bundesliga’s top four when they clash in the final round of action on Saturday.

Bundesliga

12 May 2018

Gameweek 34

Kick-off: 15H30 local time

Venue: WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar-Arena

Referee: M. Grafe

Assistants: G. Kleve, M. Sinn

Fourth official: T. Gerach

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Hoffenheim 21 4 7 10

Dortmund 21 10 7 4

Previous encounter:

Dortmund 2-1 Hoffenheim 16/12/17 (Bundesliga)

Dortmund goalscorers: P. Aubameyang (pen 63′), C. Pulisic (89′)

Hoffenheim goalscorers: M. Uth (21′)

Players to watch:

Andrej Kramaric scored a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Hannover recently and should still be full of confidence. The striker has netted 10 goals in his last 13 Bundesliga appearances, while also providing three assists.

BVB have relied on the attacking output of Marco Reus in recent weeks. The 28-year-old scored three goals in his last three league games and has notched up six in 10 this season.

Team form and manager quotes:

TSG occupy fourth position in the standings but are only ahead of fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference, which means they will be going all out to claim victory over Dortmund.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side saw their terrific run of form ended last week when Stuttgart handed them their first defeat in 10 Bundesliga games. Prior to the loss, Hoffenheim also won three consecutive matches.

Nagelsmann told the press: “Tomorrow, we will take the necessary risk, to not fight out in the open. That way we can still have a chance late on in the game. Leverkusen are set to win by a lot. So it is advisable to go for goals to win the game.”

Meanwhile, BVB also come into the final-day encounter having lost last time out. Peter Stoger’s men were beaten 2-1 at home by Mainz last week and will be determined to secure their UEFA Champions League spot this time.

Dortmund are third in the standings and three points ahead of Leverkusen. A defeat would give the latter a chance to leapfrog the former and clinch a top-four spot on goal difference.

“We’re in a good position before the game; I trust us to pick up the point – or the win – that we need. It’s a tight set-up in the table, but Hoffenheim have to take all the risks,” Stoger revealed in his press conference.

Team news:

Hoffenheim are missing Stefan Posch (groin), Dennis Geiger (thigh), Lukas Rupp (knee), Kerem Demirbay (ankle) and Serge Gnabry (groin).

Dortmund will be without the suspended Sokratis, while Omer Toprak (calf), Sebastian Rode (groin) and Michy Batshuayi (ankle) are ruled out.