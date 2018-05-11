Preview: FC Bayern München v Stuttgart

Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München will be hoping to build momentum for the DFB-Pokal final when they host a VfB Stuttgart side eyeing a move into the top six.

Bundesliga

12 May 2018

Gameweek 34

Kick-off: 15H30 local time/21H30 HKT

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: S. Stegemann

Assistants: C. Fischer, M. Pickel

Fourth official: B. Steinhaus

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern 105 67 20 18

Stuttgart 105 18 20 67

Previous encounter

Stuttgart 0-1 Bayern 16/12/17 (Bundesliga)

Bayern goalscorers: T. Muller (79′)

Players to watch

James Rodriguez has been in fine form for the Bavarians in recent weeks. The Columbia international has bagged three goals and provided five assists in his last six Bundesliga games. He scored and assisted in Bayern’s 3-1 win against Cologne last week.

Veteran striker Mario Gomez has hit a purple patch in the latter part of the season, scoring eight goals in his last 13 league starts. The 32-year-old also netted a brace in the 2-0 win over Hoffenheim last week.

Team form and manager quotes

Die Roten’s final league game of the season will have no impact on their campaign, as they have already clinched the title, but they will be motivated to keep winning ahead of the cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 19.

Jupp Heynckes’ side come into the clash having notched six consecutive Bundesliga wins. The run includes a 6-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund, a 5-1 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach and most recently a 3-1 win at Cologne.

Heynckes will be at the helm for the last time on Saturday, as he prepares for life after football. Asked about the occasion, he told the press: “I hope that I can return to my anonymity. On my farm, as they like to write. I hope that Bayern will be successful. You have a good squad.

“Tomorrow there will be many legends in the stadium. We will celebrate. But I can do without the beer shower.”

Meanwhile, Stuttgart still have an outside chance of squeezing into the top six, which would earn them an unexpected spot in the Europa League. They are two points below sixth-placed RB Leipzig.

Stuttgart won promotion into the Bundesliga last season, but have performed above expectations this term. They have won their last three league games without conceding.

Asked whether he thinks Bayern would take it easy in the last game, VfB manager Tayfun Korkut told the press: “I wouldn’t want to go into a championship celebration after suffering defeat. Bayern are hungry for success.”

Team news

Bayern are still missing Arjen Robben, Juan Bernat, Kingsley Coman and Manuel Neuer due to injuries.

Stuttgart will be without suspended duo Santiago Ascacibar and Dennis Aogo.