Labbadia: Wolfsburg know what must be done

VfL Wolfsburg manager Bruno Labbadia has urged his players to focus all of their attention on the job at hand against 1. FC Köln as they attempt to avoid relegation.

Labbadia’s charges sit in 16th position in the Bundesliga, which is the relegation play-off spot, but trail 15th-placed SC Freiburg by only three points with one game left in the season.

Wolfsburg also have a superior goal difference over Freiburg, which means a win against rock-bottom Köln would lift them out of the relegation play-offs if Freiburg lose their last game against Augsburg.

#Labbadia: "I'm familiar with situations like the one we find ourselves in. For the most part I've overcome them and I have a plan for how we'll approach this game." #WOBKOE — VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) May 10, 2018

Die Wolfe are also under pressure from the team below them, Hamburg, who could pull them into the automatic relegation spots. Hamburg trail Wolfsburg by two points.

“We have to stop thinking about what happened in the past because we can’t change that now,” Labbadia told the club’s official website.

#Labbadia: "We can't change what's happened in recent weeks and months. We've got ourselves into this situation and now we have to bear the brunt of it together on the pitch." #WOBKOE — VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) May 10, 2018

“We need to focus on our own performance because it’s up to us. We need to put in a good team performance. Everyone out on the pitch knows what they have to do.”

He added: “They won’t be doing us any favours. They were 2-0 down against Schalke and fought back to draw. They should’ve won a lot of games recently and played really well against Bayern Munich.

“Köln are a team that never give up, and that’s how they’ll play here too. Ultimately, though, none of that matters. The only thing that counts is what we do ourselves.”