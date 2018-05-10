Stoger’s centre-back selection headache

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger says he is considering a number of players at centre-back with his first-choice starters likely missing the last game of the season.

Dortmund will be without Sokratis against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday, due to his suspension for receiving five yellow cards, while Omer Toprak could miss out with a calf injury he picked up against Mainz last week.

Asked about Toprak’s injury, Stoger told the club’s official website: “We are not quite sure yet. It is touch and go.”

🗯️ "Hoffenheim ist eine richtig gute Mannschaft: Dreierkette hinten, läuferisch starke Außen, torgefährliche Spieler vorne. Es ist kein Zufall, dass sie um die @ChampionsLeague-Quali mitspielen." #Stöger #TSGBVB pic.twitter.com/mglkPzTPUf — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 10 May 2018

It is expected that Manuel Akanji will return to the heart of the defence, to play on the left, but his partner is as yet undecided. He could be joined by Patrick Mainka or Lukasz Piszczek, while Axel Zagadou is also available after overcoming a muscular injury.

“He could also be an option,” Stoger added when asked about Zagadou.

“We have sufficient options in the squad to find solutions and put in a good performance.”

Dortmund are third in the Bundesliga standings and will travel to fourth-placed Hoffenheim, who could still leapfrog them with a victory. Second-place is out of reach for the BVB.