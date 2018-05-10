Traore: Both sides will play to win

VfL Borussia Monchengladbach winger Ibrahima Traore believes relegation-threatened Hamburger SV will provide a stern challenge when the sides meet on Saturday.

Die Fohlen still have an outside chance of sneaking into the UEFA Europa League spots in the last game of the season, as they sit three points behind sixth-placed RB Leipzig, but must win against Hamburg.

However, Hamburg are expected to come out all guns blazing as they aim to lift themselves out of the automatic relegation spots and into the relegation play-offs. They trail 16th-placed VfL Wolfsburg by two points.

Traore told his club’s official website: “It’s going to be a tough match. For HSV, it’s a game for survival and they’ll be fighting right from the off to avoid direct relegation.

“For us it’s all about keeping alive our hopes for European football next season. There won’t be a lot of maths going on in this game – both teams need to win.”

Gladbach will be hoping Wolfsburg lose their last game of the season against rock-bottom 1. FC Köln, as Die Wolfe have a superior goal difference.